Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$66.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$64.67.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of EIF opened at C$52.48 on Wednesday. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$38.23 and a 12-month high of C$55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$52.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$543.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$491.55 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.4011666 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.45%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

