Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives $170.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.56.

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 262.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $154.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $216.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.31 and its 200 day moving average is $156.81.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 43.79%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 101.89%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

