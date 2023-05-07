FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.37% of FactSet Research Systems worth $57,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $405.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.02. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,754 shares of company stock worth $6,087,634 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

