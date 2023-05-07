FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Posted by on May 7th, 2023

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDSGet Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.37% of FactSet Research Systems worth $57,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $405.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.02. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,754 shares of company stock worth $6,087,634 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.