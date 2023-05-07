Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) versus Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Financial Survey

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating) and Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Hope Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Hope Bancorp 22.90% 9.77% 1.02%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hope Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Hope Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Hope Bancorp has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 77.02%. Given Hope Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hope Bancorp is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Hope Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $204.59 million 3.57 $75.09 million N/A N/A Hope Bancorp $767.51 million 1.26 $218.28 million $1.64 4.91

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Summary

Hope Bancorp beats Farmers & Merchants Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Its services include commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, consumer, credit card, residential real estate loans, and equipment leases. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Lodi, CA.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans. The company was founded in February 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

