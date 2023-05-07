Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.44-$6.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.12 billion-$6.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.41 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY23 guidance to 6.00-6.20 EPS.

Ferrari Stock Performance

RACE traded up $5.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.81. 465,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.50. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $297.74.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 41.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $1.9876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RACE. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.60 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $354,547,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $21,139,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at $16,787,000. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Stories

