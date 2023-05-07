Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 334.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 237,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 183,211 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $51,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $4.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,250. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $248.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

