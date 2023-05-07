Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,608 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.11% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $162,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $322.89. 51,806,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,923,996. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

