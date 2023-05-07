Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.33 Billion Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,832,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 178,844 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 4.1% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.40% of Mastercard worth $1,332,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.85.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $8.54 on Friday, hitting $384.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $362.66 and its 200-day moving average is $355.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The company has a market capitalization of $364.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,554 shares of company stock worth $236,646,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

