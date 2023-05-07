Fiera Capital Corp Has $695.42 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,507,739 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 567,335 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 2.2% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.32% of Oracle worth $695,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Oracle by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 48,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,015 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $2,353,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

ORCL traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.97. 8,068,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,098,576. The firm has a market cap of $261.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $97.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average is $85.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

