Fiera Capital Corp Has $86.96 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $86,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $882,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.4 %

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $466.54.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $6.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $485.24. 204,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,620. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $449.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.44. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $492.44.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.