Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,775 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.10% of Zoetis worth $68,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,101,000 after acquiring an additional 315,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Zoetis by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,652,000 after purchasing an additional 408,379 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,588,000 after buying an additional 395,882 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,362,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,628,000 after buying an additional 43,387 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS traded up $7.76 on Friday, reaching $186.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,224,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.55. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

