Fiera Capital Corp Raises Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,132,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,281 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.9% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.76% of Canadian National Railway worth $610,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 258,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 194,788 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 139,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 15,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,602,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,419,000 after acquiring an additional 139,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.82. 1,180,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.61.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

