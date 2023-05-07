Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,532 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.88% of New York Times worth $47,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in New York Times by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 52.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Times during the third quarter valued at $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in New York Times during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 37.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Up 2.5 %

NYT traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 645,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,163. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.99. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.87 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

New York Times announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

New York Times Profile



The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

