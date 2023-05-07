Fiera Capital Corp Sells 31,646 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,646 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises approximately 2.3% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 2.27% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $730,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 3.4 %

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449 shares in the company, valued at $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MTD traded down $50.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,424.99. 237,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,718. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,496.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,462.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 5,372.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

