Fiera Capital Corp Sells 72,639 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,639 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $233,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. StockNews.com lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,685. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.06. The stock has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

