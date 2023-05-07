FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. FIGS updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

FIGS Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 96.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.49. FIGS has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Insider Activity at FIGS

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 757,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FIGS by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,693,000 after buying an additional 957,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FIGS by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after acquiring an additional 538,006 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,083 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,233,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,491,000 after purchasing an additional 626,325 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 60.7% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,393 shares during the last quarter.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Further Reading

