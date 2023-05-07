Financial Analysis: Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) & Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC)

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) and Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Mizuho Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 18.92% 10.53% 1.18% Mizuho Financial Group 9.72% 6.12% 0.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nicolet Bankshares and Mizuho Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Mizuho Financial Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.52%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than Mizuho Financial Group.

37.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Mizuho Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $263.26 million 3.18 $94.26 million $4.24 13.41 Mizuho Financial Group $35.30 billion 1.06 -$932.03 million $0.36 8.22

Nicolet Bankshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mizuho Financial Group. Mizuho Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats Mizuho Financial Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans. The company was founded by Robert Bruc Atwell and Michael Edward Daniels on April 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (MHSC). The Mizuho Bank Ltd. segment includes personal, retail, corporate, international banking, financial institutions, public sector, and trading services. The Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. provides services related to trust, real estate, securitization, structured finance, pension and asset management, and stock transfer agency. The Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. offers security services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

