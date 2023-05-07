Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) CEO Purchases $24,375.00 in Stock

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $24,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,501.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $28.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on FISI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

