Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.08

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.08 and traded as high as C$3.35. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$3.30, with a volume of 6,800 shares trading hands.

Firan Technology Group Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$78.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.52.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.75 million during the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.2507267 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

