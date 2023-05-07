First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,116,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 216,511 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 589,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 177,310 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,599,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $43.95 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

