First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives Maintains Rating from 3M

3M reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FWRG. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.75.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 574.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

