Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $213.5-214.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.14 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.73-$1.77 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.68.

Five9 Trading Down 1.6 %

FIVN traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.59. 4,935,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,239. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.72. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $208.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $33,820.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,008,663.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $94,346.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,017.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $33,820.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,383 shares in the company, valued at $9,008,663.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,180 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $55,363,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after buying an additional 221,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth $22,299,000.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

