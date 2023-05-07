FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Raised to $245.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.57.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLT opened at $231.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $251.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

