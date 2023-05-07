FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.02-$4.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $942.82 million. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.95-$17.35 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $250.57.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $7.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.19. 811,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,171. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $251.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.