FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

Several analysts recently commented on FLNG shares. Danske cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLNG opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. FLEX LNG has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $38.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.38. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 54.05% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $97.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. Research analysts predict that FLEX LNG will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNG. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 3,476.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 20.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLEX LNG

(Get Rating)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.