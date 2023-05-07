Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $109.05

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.05 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.26). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 104 ($1.30), with a volume of 315,147 shares trading hands.

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 109.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,040.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Flowtech Fluidpower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Flowtech Fluidpower’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Flowtech Fluidpower’s payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

About Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

