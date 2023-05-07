Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £142.27 ($177.75).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLTR shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($172.41) to £160 ($199.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a £102 ($127.44) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £151 ($188.66) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £161.16 ($201.35) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a £140 ($174.91) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment

In other news, insider Holly Keller Koeppel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £142.27 ($177.75) per share, for a total transaction of £142,270 ($177,748.63). In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Holly Keller Koeppel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £142.27 ($177.75) per share, for a total transaction of £142,270 ($177,748.63). Also, insider John Bryant bought 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of £156.07 ($194.99) per share, with a total value of £791,274.90 ($988,599.33). 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

About Flutter Entertainment

FLTR stock opened at £154.70 ($193.28) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 79.90 ($1.00) and a 12-month high of £168.32 ($210.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of £146.32 and a 200-day moving average of £129.54. The firm has a market cap of £27.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9,375.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

(Get Rating)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.