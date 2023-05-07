Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) PT Raised to $105.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.87.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:FMX opened at $98.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.50. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $98.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.59). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.0138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

