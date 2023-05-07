Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,004,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 106,710 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $104,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 952,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 304,611 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

