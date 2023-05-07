Forge First Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 212,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000. Vale accounts for about 1.4% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Vale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 158,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Price Performance

VALE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 22,993,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,596,644. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.3542 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

See Also

