Forge First Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 73,000 BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,570,000. BRP accounts for about 2.2% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Forge First Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of BRP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BRP by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.10. 225,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.94. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $90.42. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.26.

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. BRP had a return on equity of 779.10% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOOO. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

