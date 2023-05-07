Forge First Asset Management Inc. Makes New $8.25 Million Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 160,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,251,000. Molson Coors Beverage comprises approximately 3.2% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Forge First Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Molson Coors Beverage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after buying an additional 143,757 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,768,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,825,000 after buying an additional 239,558 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,173,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,287,000 after buying an additional 214,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.2 %

TAP stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.89. 1,586,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $66.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -137.81%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.