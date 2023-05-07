Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 210.02% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet updated its Q2 guidance to $0.33-$0.35 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.44-$1.48 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.58. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $69.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,741 shares of company stock valued at $42,392,589 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

