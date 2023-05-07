Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 666 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 791.5% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,338 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after buying an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 75.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,953,000 after buying an additional 451,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after buying an additional 416,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $154.92 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

