Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 142.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675,236 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,361,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,924 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,972,000 after buying an additional 1,669,965 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,584,000 after buying an additional 1,576,534 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,403,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,212,000 after buying an additional 1,154,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.41. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $100.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

