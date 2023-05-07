Founders Financial Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 224,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after acquiring an additional 246,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $896,733,000 after acquiring an additional 90,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.86.

Insider Activity

Stryker Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 315,420 shares of company stock valued at $86,317,863 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker stock opened at $284.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.13. The company has a market cap of $108.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.