Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,367 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,805 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,903,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,904,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

