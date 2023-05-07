Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.73.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,618.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,618.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 228,051 shares of company stock worth $42,423,406 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $182.30 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.94.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

