Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 5,108 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,294,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,252,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,225,000 after purchasing an additional 241,218 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,241,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,697,000 after purchasing an additional 87,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 220,735 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 724,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,485,000 after purchasing an additional 164,702 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.97. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

