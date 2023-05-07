Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.96

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and traded as low as $6.78. Franklin Universal Trust shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 53,208 shares trading hands.

Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 217.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 199,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 136,716 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 118,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 83,017 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 398,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 81,434 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 110,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 79,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 79,557 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.