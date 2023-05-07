Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.96

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and traded as low as $6.78. Franklin Universal Trust shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 53,208 shares trading hands.
Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91.
Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Universal Trust (FT)
