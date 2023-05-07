FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 36.34 and a quick ratio of 30.58. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.66.

In other news, COO Jason Rickard sold 16,746 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $191,071.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 350,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,378.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jason Rickard sold 16,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $191,071.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 350,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,378.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $492,196.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,822.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,783 shares of company stock worth $1,565,785. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 28,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

