FY2023 EPS Estimates for TMX Group Limited Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for TMX Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.51. The consensus estimate for TMX Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$274.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.68 million.

X has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of X stock opened at C$140.84 on Friday. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$123.03 and a 52 week high of C$142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$136.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$135.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

