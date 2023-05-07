Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,118.95

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,118.95 ($13.98) and traded as low as GBX 1,108 ($13.84). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,134 ($14.17), with a volume of 83,579 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.24) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Gamma Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2,223.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,131.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,119.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Gamma Communications Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Gamma Communications

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $5.00. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 2,941.18%.

In related news, insider Henrietta Marsh bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,066 ($13.32) per share, for a total transaction of £21,320 ($26,636.68). 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

