Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,118.95

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,118.95 ($13.98) and traded as low as GBX 1,108 ($13.84). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,134 ($14.17), with a volume of 83,579 shares trading hands.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.24) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2,223.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,131.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,119.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.
In related news, insider Henrietta Marsh bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,066 ($13.32) per share, for a total transaction of £21,320 ($26,636.68). 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.
