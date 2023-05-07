General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.20.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $100.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.60. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $102.95.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 39,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.