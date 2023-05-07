Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires Shares of 1,752 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 460.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 67.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after acquiring an additional 935,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,380,000 after acquiring an additional 770,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,367,000 after acquiring an additional 755,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,972,000 after acquiring an additional 700,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $137.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $171.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $130,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $130,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $2,671,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $433,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 358,941 shares of company stock valued at $54,096,115. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

