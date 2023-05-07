Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys Shares of 11,856 Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Redfin

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman acquired 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $304,587.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,489,134.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman acquired 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $304,587.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,489,134.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,492 shares in the company, valued at $301,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of RDFN opened at $9.43 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $479.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.39 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 307.47% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RDFN. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Redfin from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Redfin from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

