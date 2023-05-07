Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $203,000 Stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 299,100.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

HYT opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $10.50.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

