Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Makes New $242,000 Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $246.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $259.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.52.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

