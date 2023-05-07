Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 200 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 13.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Trade Desk by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,196,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,009,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TTD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Trade Desk Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $62.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.06, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average is $53.14.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 962,769 shares of company stock valued at $58,223,655. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.