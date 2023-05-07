Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $113.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.58. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $131.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

